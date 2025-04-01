Barcelona draw up 4-man transfers shortlist as Hansi Flick looks to bolster key squad area: Reports

According to a report by SPORT (via Barca Universal), Barcelona have identified four players as they look to enhance the right-back position in the summer. The list includes Monaco's Vanderson, Almeria's Marc Pubill, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Feyenoord's Givairo Read.

This is despite the financial constraints that have hindered them from signing players in recent times. It is believed that a possible squad offload will enable Hansi Flick to bolster the right-back area.

Barcelona’s rumored interest in Vanderson could be a strategic plan to improve the number of options at right-back. The Brazilian has proven to be a defender with a decent blend of creativity and versatility. If the deal goes through, Vanderson could be a decent competition for Jules Kounde at right-back. In 32 games, he has provided six goal contributions for Monaco this season.

Pubill was heavily linked with joining the Camp Nou outfit last summer. However, the deal was reportedly called off due to registration issues. The Spaniard has registered two goal contributions in 31 games for Almeria so far this term. Given his age (21), he could play second fiddle to Kounde next season.

Among the players identified by Barca, Frimpong is arguably the most formidable. He's best known for his proficiency in creating opportunities in the final third. However, his signing might not come cheap as Barca will have to make a substantial player sale if they want to secure his services.

Frimpong has scored four goals and bagged 11 assists in 41 appearances for Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen so far (2024-25).

Meanwhile, Read is one of the talented defenders who has emerged from the Dutch league in recent times. Having registered eight goal contributions in 28 games, Read has proven to be a remarkable right-back. If he joins Barca, his ability to also feature as a left-back could be useful to Flick.

How has Jules Kounde performed this season amid Barcelona's interest in signing a right-back?

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Amid the talks regarding Barca's rumored pursuit of a new right-back, Kounde has been terrific in attack and defense. The Frenchman was originally a centre-back but has been able to adapt comfortably as a right-back for Barca.

His brilliance has seen him provide 11 goal contributions in 45 appearances this season. Thus, if Barca are willing to use him as a centre-back next season, the signing of a right-back is necessary.

However, if he would remain as the designated right-back option, a cheaper right-back alternative could be a much better signing for Barcelona.

