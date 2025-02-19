Barcelona draw up 5-man transfer shortlist as Hansi Flick seeks new left-winger: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes, Barcelona has selected five left-wingers to help Hansi Flick strengthen his attack. The Catalan giants are enjoying a fabulous campaign under the German tactician but need reinforcements to handle the pressures of competing on multiple fronts.

Blaugrana has considered a move for one of Marcus Rashford, Luis Diaz, Jeremy Doku, Nico Williams, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The five players represent some of the best left-wingers in Europe and can all play in other positions to help the team.

The club's hierarchy fully trusts Flick after he has averaged 2.30 points per game in his 37 games in charge.

Hansi Flick will be keen for Barcelona to bring in one of the options listed for the team in the summer to help him continue his impressive work at the club. He has led the Catalan side to the top of LaLiga, won the Spanish Super Cup, and battered their rivals Real Madrid twice in his debut season.

"There is still a long way to go"- Hansi Flick not thinking about Barcelona's LaLiga title chances yet

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is not thinking about winning LaLiga at the moment. The Catalan giants are currently at the top of the league table after 24 games, level on points with second-placed Real Madrid, but a better goal difference. The Catalan giants have scored 65 goals so far in LaLiga this season, the most in the league.

Speaking to the press about his team's chances of winning the league, the German said (via Reuters):

"We don't have to look at the standings. There is still a long way to go and what we want to show is a good performance. I have the feeling that, more and more, the team has more and more confidence in its strength and is having a good time. That is the most important thing.

"I have the feeling that the players want to show what kind of team they are and what mentality they have. And that's great for the coaches... Our will is to keep improving and I think that's actually what we are doing."

The German tactician concluded, saying :

"What matters most to me, and my priority, is our team. That's what we can do best. I know that it's important for the environment to get the lead and it would be important to gain confidence. But the first thing we have to do is play 90 good minutes and win."

Hansi Flick will next lead the Catalan side out to face Las Palmas on Saturday, February 22.

