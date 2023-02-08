Barcelona draw up interesting 3-man shortlist for summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to significantly strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window and have a shortlist of three players. As per Mundo Deportivo, the three players are Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco, Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, and Victor Roque of Athletico Paranaense.

The Blaugrana are also making moves to renew the contracts of their current stars, including Alejandro Balde and Ousmane Dembele.

Carrasco is reportedly set to make the move from Madrid to Barcelona and the Camp Nou side will pay €15 million for his services.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing, due to the Belgium international's impending contract expiry in June of 2024. Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez is an admirer of Carrasco's skills while Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone has reportedly lost faith in the player.

Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat is in a similar situation to Carrasco, as his contract also expires in the summer of 2024. Barca attempted to sign him on loan in January, offering Fiorentina €3 million and a purchase option of €37 million. However, the move failed to materialize.

The Morrocco international remains determined to move to Camp Nou and even refused to train with Fiorentina on the last day of the January transfer window. Barcelona will now have to renegotiate with Fiorentina in order to bring in Amrabat.

Meanwhile, Victor Roque, the 17-year-old striker from Athletico Paranaense, is a promising talent that has caught the attention of top clubs like Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Roque is eager to play for Barca, who are reportedly prepared to negotiate with Athletico Paranaense to secure Roque's services.

However, they will need to take the fair play regulations imposed by La Liga into account. The young striker is a big bet for the future and Barcelona will try to structure a payment plan to make his signing possible.

Barcelona remain interested in Santos talent

As per SPORT (via Barca Universal), Barcelona attempted to acquire the highly-rated young forward Angelo Gabriel from Santos in January. The plan was to initially sign the player on a loan deal, with an option to turn it into a permanent transfer at the end of the season for a pre-determined fee.

Santos were open to negotiating Gabriel's transfer, however, the deal ultimately did not materialize.

The Barca board, after discussions with Xavi Hernandez, decided to prioritize the renewal of Gavi's contract over chasing Gabriel. Nevertheless, Barca are still intrigued by the 17-year-old prodigy and are monitoring his progress closely for a potential future transfer.

