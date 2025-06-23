Barcelona dressing room bothered by Lamine Yamal trying to influence decisions as insight into transfer rumors revealed: Reports

Lamine Yamal's Barcelona teammates are unimpressed by the player's attempts to influence sporting decisions at the club, according to El Nacional. The Spanish forward is among the finest attackers in the world and is expected to be the face of the Catalans in the coming years.

Yamal enjoyed a tremendous campaign under Hansi Flick, scoring 18 goals and setting up 25 more from 55 games across competitions. His efforts helped the Spanish champions secure a domestic treble.

However, the 17-year-old's teammates are now worried about the player's recent activity concerning Barcelona's pursuit of Nico Williams. The Athletic Bilbao forward already has his heart set on joining the Catalans and has apparently turned down lucrative offers to fulfill his dream.

Lamine Yamal enjoys a close bond with his countryman, and is eager to team up with him at Camp Nou. While the teenager hasn't yet knocked on club president Joan Laporta's door to demand that the move be completed, he has tried to influence the operation.

Yamal posted a picture with Williams on Instagram immediately after a meeting between Deco and the 22-year-old's camp. This was seen by many as a direct message to the LaLiga champions.

Williams' proposed arrival at Barcelona could affect the likes of Raphinha and Ferran Torres, so Yamal's behavior is infuriating the dressing room. There's also a concern about the youngster's influence behind the scenes at Camp Nou. Many believe that the Spaniard's rising power could come back to haunt the Catalans.

How much does Lamine Yamal earn at Barcelona?

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid players at Barcelona following his recent contract renewal. The Spanish forward's previous deal was scheduled to expire in 2026, adding to speculation regarding his future ahead of the summer.

However, the Catalans have moved quickly to tie the teenager down to a blockbuster new contract until 2031 last month. According to beIN Sports, as cited by GOAL, the new deal will see Lamine Yamal pocket a whopping €15m per year as a base salary.

That amount could rise to €20m annually with bonuses, which means that the Spaniard could earn around £325,000 per week. The LaLiga champions have also included a massive €1bn release clause in his deal to ward off his suitors. The youngster is now expected to take the fabled No. 10 shirt at Barcelona, made famous by Lionel Messi, once Ansu Fati leaves Camp Nou this summer.

