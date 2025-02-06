Barcelona dressing room were not happy with club's pursuit of Manchester United outcast in the winter transfer window: Reports

According to a report by SPORT, the Barcelona dressing room was unhappy with the club's pursuit of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The Catalan outfit was linked with a move for the English forward in the winter transfer window but did not secure his services, with the forward moving on loan to Aston Villa instead.

La Blaugrana stars Gavi, Pedri, and Ronald Araujo did not appreciate the club's attempt to sign the forward despite having nothing against him. The players wanted the Catalan club to prioritize reaffirming the players already at the club instead of bringing in a new player and trying to accommodate their wages.

The Manchester United forward was said to be willing to wait for a move to Barcelona but talks stagnated after the Red Devils made it clear that they would not pay Rashford's wages. The Catalan giants could reportedly not free up the funds they needed to secure the Englishman after opting to renew the contracts of the trio mentioned above.

When former Barcelona star urged the club to sign Manchester United forward

In the recently concluded winter window, former Barcelona forward Rivaldo urged the Catalan side to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. The Englishman was available after Ruben Amorim exiled him from the Red Devils first-team in December, with the Portuguese tactician questioning his commitment to training.

Rivaldo sang the praises of the English star and urged his former side to sign the 27-year-old to bolster their team. In quotes shared with Forbes, the Brazilian said:

"I think he would have a place in this team because, in addition to being a great player, Barca has a schedule of many games ahead of it and that would help him have opportunities. Rashford surely knows that."

"An arrival like Rashford can only be positive because it helps the coach build a better team and gives him more options to choose between those alternatives to put on the field."

Barcelona failed to make a deal with Manchester United for the Englishman's services. Marcus Rashford instead moved to Unai Emery's Aston Villa, who also have the option to make his move permanent for a reported fee of £40 million.

