Barcelona duo linked with January move to surprise Serie A club as Hansi Flick looks to revamp squad: Reports 

Serie A side Como are reportedly looking to sign the Barcelona duo of Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati in the January transfer window. Both players are not a part of Hansi Flick's plans for the club.

Ansu Fati has suffered from two injuries this season - a foot injury in July and a muscle injury in November. Despite his return, Hansi Flick recently excluded the 22-year-old from the squad for three consecutive games against Athletic Club, Real Madrid, and Real Betis. Fati has played only 186 minutes for Barcelona this season over eight appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Eric Garcia has made 16 appearances for the Catalans this season, contributing a goal and an assist each. With Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen back from injuries, the centre-back is not considered indispensable for Hansi Flick. The German tactician is reportedly open to letting both go to pave the way for signing other players.

Trending

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Barca Universal), Serie A side Como are keen on signing Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia from Barcelona this winter. However, it may not be an easy operation for them as both Fati and Garcia have attracted interest from other parties. Both Real Sociedad and Girona are looking to secure Eric Garcia's services.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati has attracted interest from Real Sociedad and Sevilla. The LaLiga sides are also willing to consider a six-month loan for the Spaniard. Given both Fati and Garcia have other options in hand, Como will have to come up with a viable financial offer to convince Barcelona and the players in question.

Como is managed by former Blaugrana star Cesc Fabregas. In the summer of 2024, Sergi Roberto joined the Serie A side as a free agent. It appears that Fabregas has been paying attention to his former club and will be closely monitoring Garcia and Fati's situation.

Barcelona are looking for means to sign Marcus Rashford despite salary cap issues: Reports

Marcus Rashford - Source: Getty

According to reports by GOL (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona are reportedly figuring out how to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford amid their salary cap issues. The Englishman is close to an exit from Manchester United in January with multiple parties interested.

The aforementioned report indicates that Barcelona are counting on the sale of former defender Oscar Minguenza as one of the solutions. The Catalans are entitled to a 50% sell-on fee for the Celta Vigo star. Minguenza's sale could secure them a reported €10 million and help them balance their salary cap.

Expand Tweet

Other options include the sale of certain players, including Ansu Fati. Fati earns a reported €268,269 per week and his sale could free up a lot of salary space. However, clubs interested in him may have financial constraints and may not be able to pay a hefty sum for the attacker.

The report suggests that Barcelona will continue to explore options to secure Rashford's services to reinforce their left wing as Raphinha is their only option in the position. The Brazilian, however, has been churning out incredible numbers with 20 goals and 11 assists in 28 outings across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback