Barcelona exploring all avenues to sign La Liga midfielder in January despite financial problems: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking for creative solutions in their bid to sign Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia.

The Catalan giants have been rocked by Gavi and Pedri's long-term injuries this season and are apparently in the market to bolster their midfield. According to journalist Adrian Sanchez (h/t BarcaUniversal), Barca are exploring a cash-plus-player deal to sign Garcia.

The Girona midfielder's release clause reportedly stands at €20 million, although there have been claims that it could be as low as €12 million. Given their well-documented financial troubles in recent years, the Blaugranas cannot afford that sum as of now.

Moreover, Girona's manager, Michel, is confident of retaining the player. Barcelona, however, are still keen on signing the 26-year-old Spain international, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026.

Pablo Torre, the 20-year-old Spanish midfielder on loan at Girona this season, has been mentioned as a possible makeweight in a deal for Garcia. Barca Atletic's 19-year-old Senegalese centre-back Mikal Faye has also been touted as a potential option.

Garcia joined Girona in the summer of 2021 after spending six months at SD Eibar. The former Manchester City player has since scored eight goals and laid out 19 assists in 151 club games.

Garcia has three goals and four assists in 19 matches across competitions this term and is a big reason behind his team's La Liga title charge. They are level on points with league leaders Real Madrid (48 points from 19 matches) but trail due to an inferior head-to-head record.

Xavi Hernandez has praised Barcelona target Aleix Garcia

Aleix Garcia recently drew praise from Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. The Catalan giants' interest in the Spanish midfielder is well-known at this point.

Recently asked about his views on Garcia, Xavi said (h/t Tribal Football):

"I really like him, but I have not spoken to Aleix or any other footballer. We depend on fair-play. I don't know if we can incorporate any other player. We will see how the economic situation is and what we can do. I'm in contact with the presi, with Deco ... nothing changes. At the moment there is nothing new."

Given Gavi and Pedri's injuries, Xavi has Oriol Romeu, Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Roberto, and Ilkay Gundogan as his options in central midfield. They currently sit third in the league table, 10 points adrift of Real Madrid and Garcia's Girona.

They will return to La Liga on 4 January (Thursday) with an away game against UD Palmas. Barcelona's last league game ended in a 3-2 win over UD Almeria on 20 December, where they started a midfield trio of Roberto, Lopez, and Gundogan.