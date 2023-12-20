Barcelona express interest in Manchester United target expected to cost above €50 million: Reports

Barcelona reportedly have set their sights on dynamic 22-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana, who has been on Manchester United's radar.

Onana's performances have been remarkable in recent years, having played a part in Everton's dramatic escape from relegation last season. His impact has only amplified this season, with the club defying expectations despite a ten-point deduction.

Everton's acquisition of Onana in 2022 for €35 million now appears to be a masterstroke, as reports from Foot Mercato suggest that the club is poised to reap a hefty profit. The Toffees now value him between €55-60 million, thanks to his talent, potential, and performances, all of which have attracted attention from Barcelona and Manchester United.

According to the report, the Blaugrana have already initiated contact with Onana's representatives, signaling serious interest in a summer transfer. However, any potential move for Onana won't come cheap or easy. Barca are expected to remain patient, as a move might be more financially feasible next summer.

Yet, the possibility of a winter transfer cannot be entirely ruled out as the door remains open for other clubs, like United, who are also closely monitoring Onana's situation.

Onana's statistics at Everton are impressive as he has contributed significantly in his 16 appearances with two goals and an assist. These numbers, while essential, barely scratch the surface of his influence on the field. His ability to control the midfield and his tactical awareness make him an invaluable asset.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood sparks Barcelona interest with resurgence

Greenwood's resurgence away on loan at Getafe from Manchester United has attracted significant attention from other clubs, including Catalan giants Barcelona.

The Red Devils, after conducting an internal investigation, decided to loan the forward to the Getafe. This came after he was suspended from playing at Old Trafford in January 2022 due to legal issues.

Greenwood notably faced serious charges, including attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. However, all charges were dropped in February 2023, allowing him to resume his career.

Since arriving at Getafe, Greenwood has been nothing short of impressive. In 14 appearances, he has found the back of the net five times and provided four assists. With such impactful displays, speculation is rife about his future, with Barcelona reportedly showing keen interest in the young forward.

However, it is uncertain if Manchester United would be willing to listen to any offers for the winger in the coming summer.