Barcelona eye Liverpool and Manchester United target as Nico Williams alternative - Reports

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified May 04, 2025 09:36 GMT
Athletic Bilbao v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg - Source: Getty
Athletic Bilbao Superstar Nico Williams

Barcelona have identified Manchester United and Liverpool target Ademola Lookman as an alternative to Nico Williams, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Catalans are planning to sign a new left-forward this summer and have had their eyes on Williams for a while.

The Spaniard has been a revelation for Athletic Bilbao in recent times and is expected to take the next step in his career this summer. However, he is likely to cost a fortune, while there are multiple parties already in the race.

The situation has prompted Barcelona to consider alternatives and they have found their man in Lookman. The Nigerian forward has been in red-hot form for Atalanta this season, registering 18 goals and seven assists from 37 games across competitions.

The Catalans are pleased with Lookman's efforts and want to take him to Camp Nou this summer. The 27-year-old is expected to cost around €35m, which also makes him a cheaper alternative to Nico Williams.

However, Manchester United could pose a threat to Barcelona's plans. The Red Devils are also looking for attacking reinforcements after a poor campaign so far.

Ruben Amorim's men may have one foot in the Europa League final, but are 15th in the Premier League table. The Portuguese head coach is looking for a versatile forward and Lookman could be a good fit in his tactics. Manchester United have a cordial relationship with Atalanta, which could work to their advantage in the race.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Barcelona target?

Jonathan Tah
Jonathan Tah

Manchester United are working to hijack Barcelona's move for Jonathan Tah, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg (via Football Espana). The German defender's contract with Bayer Leverkusen is set to expire this summer and he has already declared that he will leave.

The Catalans are working to sign him for free this summer, while Real Madrid are in the race as well. Barcelona are likely to bid adieu to Eric Garcia this summer, while Ronald Araujo's future also remains uncertain.

Tah has been identified as a cost effective option to bolster Hansi Flick's back line. However, Manchester United are also eyeing the 29-year-old, as they plan defensive additions of their own.

The Reds are expected to part ways with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans this summer, while Harry Maguire is also on the wrong side of 30. A move for Tah, as such, makes sense. The German defender could also be a fine fit in Ruben Amorim's back three.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
