Barcelona eye Manchester United star as they plot move for Federico Chiesa alternative - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho as an alternative for Juventus star Federico Chiesa. As per The Daily Mail, the Blaugrana's priority target remains Chiesa but they see Sancho as an alternative to the Italian.

Barcelona are understood to be keen on bolstering their wide options ahead of the summer transfer deadline. While Chiesa is their preferred target, they are also monitoring Sancho's situation at Manchester United as per reports.

Sancho's future at Old Trafford has been up in the air for several months now, ever since falling out with Erik ten Hag. The England international spent the second half of the last season on loan at his former club Borussia Dortmund.

The winger joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 in a deal worth reported £73 million. However, he has not been able to live up to his massive price tag at Old Trafford, having contributed just 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances.

Sancho also failed to impress during his six-month loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, having formerly made a name for himself at the German club. He scored only thrice in 21 appearances for the BVB while producing three assists.

Sancho was involved in Manchester United's pre-season but was not a part of the matchday squad for their Premier League opener against Fulham. He came on from the bench in the Community Shield but missed a penalty in the shootout defeat to Manchester City.

The Daily Mail claims that a loan move for Sancho is unlikely because of financial reasons. The Red Devils reportedly want the whole of Sancho's £15 million a year salary paid by Barcelona, but the Catalan giants are in a financial crisis. They are yet to be able to register summer signing Dani Olmo following his arrival from RB Leipzig.

Barcelona linked with a move for Manchester United attacker: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford as they look to bolster their wide options. As reported by Spanish journalist Albert Fernandez, the Blaugrana have identified the England international as an alternative to Nico Williams.

Williams was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the summer but the move failed to materialize. However, Hansi Flick is still keen on adding a new left winger to bolster his attack.

Rashford has been a key player for the Red Devils over the years since coming through the club's youth ranks. He has 131 goals and 67 assists in 404 appearances for the club till date.

