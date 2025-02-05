Barcelona eye move for €25 million-rated Premier League star - Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Managing Barca on X). The report also claims that the right-back is a Barca fan and has a market value of €25 million.

Since joining Palace from Genk for a reported €8 million in January 2024, the Colombia international has been impressive. Not only has he been solid at the back, the 28-year-old has also shown glimpses of his attacking proficiency.

In 27 appearances, Munoz has scored two goals and registered four assists for Crystal Palace this season. In 23 Premier League games, he has registered 80 tackles, made 49 clearances, and won 143 out of 267 ground duels contested (via FootyStats).

Primarily a right-back, Munoz is also capable of playing as a right midfielder and centre-back. Given his versatility he could be a valuable asset for Barcelona if the deal materializes.

He could also be a strong competitor for Jules Kounde at right-back considering Hector Fort is still young and inexperienced. Thus, improving the depth in the right-back department. Munoz is contracted at Selhurst Park till June 2027, meaning La Blaugrana won't get him for cheap.

How has Robert Lewandowski performed at Barcelona this season?

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Amidst recent criticism, Robert Lewandowski has been terrific in attack for Hansi Flick this season. The 36-year-old is widely known for his outstanding finishing proficiency and consistency in attack over numerous seasons.

In the 2024-25 season, we've once again witnessed a glimpse of his brilliance under Flick's management. Lewandowski has scored 30 goals and provided three assists in 32 games across competitions this campaign.

The prodigious Pole is also the top-scorer in LaLiga this season with 18 goals under his belt. Despite his age, Lewandowski remains a pivotal player for Barcelona in attack as they are in contention for numerous trophies this season.

Meanwhile, Barca are ranked third in the La Liga standings with 45 points from 22 games, four points behind leaders Real Madrid and three behind Atletico Madrid. Flick's men will take on Valencia in their next game in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Thursday (February 6).

