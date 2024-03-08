Barcelona eye move for €26 million-rated midfielder as Deco wants to bolster squad: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in launching a summer move to sign Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand as sporting director Deco is aiming to bolster their squad.

The Blaugrana, who released Sergio Busquets at the end of his contract last year, are currently on the hunt for a number six option. They are said to be unimpressed with Oriel Romeu's displays and have been linked with the likes of Amadou Onana and Jorginho so far.

Now, according to SPORT, Barcelona are aiming to table a transfer offer to rope in Hjulmand in the summer transfer window. They currently have numerous scouting reports on the FC Copenhagen youth product.

Despite Deco's personal interest in Hjulmand, the Catalan outfit are likely to face a tough time roping in the three-cap Denmark international. Sporting are expected to slap a hefty price tag on their star, who joined the team for around €18 million from Lecce past August.

Hjulmand, who is reportedly valued at €26 million now, has helped Sporting launch a Primeira Liga title push this season. The 24-year-old has recorded two goals and four assists in 37 matches for his club so far.

AS Roma star Paulo Dybala has not offered himself to Barcelona, says famed journalist

In his column for the Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala is currently not in talks to join Barcelona. He wrote (h/t OneFootball):

"There have been some reports about Dybala offering himself to Barcelona, but I don't have any concrete updates on his future as it seems he's enjoying his football at Roma, and has a great relationship with the fans there, and with manager Daniele De Rossi."

Shedding light on the 30-year-old's release clause, Romano continued:

"It's quiet for the moment, but, he will have a release clause again this summer. The €12 million clause was there in January but no one decided to trigger it, let's see if that will be different in the summer as he could be a fantastic option for many clubs."

Providing more insight into Dybala's exit clause, Romano concluded:

"It's important to note that Italian clubs can trigger Dybala's release clause, but in this case Roma would have the final say on the move, whereas if it's triggered by clubs from the Premier League, La Liga, and so on, then Dybala would have the final decision."

Since departing Juventus on a free switch in 2022, Dybala has established himself as one of Roma's best performers. He has registered 32 goals and 15 assists in 65 matches across competitions for his club.

Should the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner move to Barcelona, he would pop up as a crucial starter for them. He would push Raphinha down the pecking order and also mentor Lamine Yamal as a right winger.