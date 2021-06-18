Barcelona eye move for Spanish left-back - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. The defender has developed into one of the best full-backs in the Primeira Liga since joining Benfica in 2015.

According to AS, Barcelona are looking to re-sign Alejandro Grimaldo as they want to replace Jordi Alba for the long term. Alejandro Grimaldo spent four years with Barcelona's La Masia academy and three years with Barcelona B before joining Benfica.

Grimaldo struggled to break into the Portuguese club's starting line-up in his first two seasons. He became a regular member of Benfica's starting XI during the 2017-18 season. Since then he has scored 13 goals and provided an impressive 41 assists in over 200 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Grimaldo ended the 2020-21 campaign with ten assists for Benfica, which made him the club's joint most creative player alongside Darwin Nunez. Benfica are reportedly open to selling Grimaldo and are looking for bids in the region of €22 million for the 25-year-old.

Barcelona are keen to sign a new left-back this summer to provide competition and a back-up for Jordi Alba. Junior Firpo looks set to leave the club this summer after failing to impress Ronald Koeman. The former Real Betis defender has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months.

🔄 (GRIMALDO): Álex Grimaldo is an option for Barcelona for the left-back position. Ronald Koeman and the coaching staff really like him.



• The player would be delighted to return to Barça.



• Benfica want €20m for his transfer.#FCB #SLB #Transfers 🇪🇸



Via (🟠): @diarioas pic.twitter.com/kH0SfKa2Xu — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 17, 2021

Also read: Paul Merson's Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Barcelona could prefer a move for Alejandro Grimaldo over Jose Luis Gaya and Nicolas Tagliafico

Arsenal FC v SL Benfica - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg Two

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Valencia left-back Jose Luis Gaya, but could prefer a move for Alejandro Grimaldo due to the latter's connections with Barcelona and his experience of playing in the youth system. Jose Luis Gaya's price stage of €35 million could also prove to be a problem for Barcelona due to their financial situation.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on former B-team player Alex Grimaldo. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 17, 2021

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. Tagliafico has been impressive whilst on international duty with Argentina this month at Copa America, and is one of the most sought-after left-backs in Europe. The Argentine is, however, likely to cost in excess of €30 million, which could rule out Barcelona's chances of signing him this summer.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava