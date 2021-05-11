Barcelona eye stunning move for Premier League star – Reports

Harry Kane is reportedly open to joining Barcelona in the summer. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is keen on winning trophies and could leave the London club as per reports.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are interested in making a move for Harry Kane. The English striker is not ruling out a move to Camp Nou and is willing to listen, as per the same report.

Harry Kane has earlier hinted at a possible move away from Tottenham this summer amid interest from Barcelona. Last month, while talking to Sky Sports, the striker claimed he wanted to win team trophies, and that is something he is keen to do soon. He said:

"When I look back at the end of my career, these are all the things I'll go over and take in a little bit more, but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. As much as this is great, I want to be winning the biggest team prizes. We're not quite doing that. It's bittersweet, but it is what it is. I'm proud to win [Premier League Player of the Year], it's been a good season on the pitch."

Apart from Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been linked with the 27-year-old striker.

Barcelona target Harry Kane urged to leave Tottenham

Alan Shearer has urged Barcelona target Harry Kane to leave Tottenham in the summer. The legendary English striker believes now is the perfect time for the Spurs star to move away and start winning trophies.

Drawing similarities between his previous situation at Blackburn and that of Harry Kane's at Tottenham, Shearer said:

"When I left Blackburn, I had a season after we won the title, and we were nowhere near winning the title. That sort of made my mind up, because I wanted to go on and do things. If Harry [Kane] wants an excuse, then Tottenham and that team are giving him one. They didn't show up for the [Carabao Cup] final, they didn't show up again today. If I was in his position, I would look to go elsewhere to try and win some trophies."

Harry Kane's Tottenham are likely to miss out on Champions League football next season as they sit 7th in the Premier League table right now – 7 points behind 4th-placed Leicester City.