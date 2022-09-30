Barcelona eye surprise move for Manchester United and Arsenal target - reports

La Liga giants Barcelona are eyeing a move for Manchester United and Arsenal target Ruben Neves, Spanish outlet Sport has claimed.

The Red Devils, who reportedly have a long-standing interest in the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, were heavily linked with him during the summer transfer window (via Sky Sports). Neves was seen as an alternative to Barca star Frenkie de Jong, who was United’s top target at the time. Manchester United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham were also linked with a move for Neves.

As per Sport, Barcelona have become the latest European heavyweight to lodge their interest in the Portugal international. They reportedly see the midfielder as the ideal replacement for aging skipper Sergio Busquets. De Jong currently acts as Busquets’ cover, but it is believed that the position still needs more attention.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Ruben Neves is the ‘chosen one’ to replace Sergio Busquets in 2023. The club has decided.

The Blaugrana reportedly contacted Neves and the club during the summer transfer window, but the move did not materialize due to economic differences. With Neves’ contract with Wolves expiring in June 2024, it is reportedly understood that the club will eventually have to accept his departure.

Portuguese superagent Jorge Mendes is in charge of the player, which reportedly makes the operation all the more feasible for Barca. The Portuguese agent has a good relationship with Barcelona and could help them get their man. The player has also reportedly green-lit the move and will work in tandem with Mendes to get to Camp Nou.

Neves, who joined Wolves from Porto in 2017, has thus far featured in 220 games for the club across competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing 12 assists.

Barcelona and Manchester United could have to pay a whopping £100 million for Ruben Neves

In April, Wolves boss Bruno Lage slapped a £100 million price tag on his captain Neves, possibly to fend off interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, and other interested parties.

While he expressed his desire to see the Portuguese extend his stay at the club, he admitted that there were clubs that could splurge £100 million to get him.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Ruben Neves has made more tackles and interceptions combined (41) than any other player in the Premier League this season Ruben Neves has made more tackles and interceptions combined (41) than any other player in the Premier League this season 💪 Ruben Neves has made more tackles and interceptions combined (41) than any other player in the Premier League this season https://t.co/U9f0xz7njp

Lage had said of the Manchester United and Barcelona target (via Sky Sports):

“What I know is we have a special player here with us. What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.

“When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract. But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100million to buy these kinds of players.”

It will be interesting to see whether or not Barcelona and Manchester United break the famed nine-digit barrier to get their man next summer.

