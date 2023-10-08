Barcelona eye surprise move for Manchester United star on a free transfer: Reports

Barcelona are lining up a surprise move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract in 2024.

Since the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer, the Frenchman has been sidelined and might move for valuable minutes of game-time.

Martial in action for Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Third Round

As per reports from Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Catalans could turn their attention towards Anthony Martial, who can be a valuable addition to Xavi Hernandez's attacking arsenal.

Martial, who was a key member of the squad under former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has fallen down the pecking order under current manager Erik ten Hag. He has played just 248 minutes of football across their last eight games and could be tempted to move away.

The Frenchman arrived in Manchester in 2015 from AS Monaco for nearly £60 million and was immediately under immense scrutiny. Martial also won the Golden Boy award that year and there were a lot of expectations from his time in England.

Anthony Martial has made 307 appearances for Manchester United across competitions since joining, scoring 89 goals and providing 54 assists. Should Barcelona come in for him, he could be tempted by the prospect of playing for another big club.

Barcelona also view Martial as an ideal replacement option for Robert Lewandowski, who is in the twilight years of his career.

Manchester United suffer setback in pursuit of Barcelona midfielder

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag's interest in signing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona in an open secret as the club have been linked with him for the past two seasons. However, the Red Devils could be dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of the Dutchman as reports suggest he might sign a contract with Barca.

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly

This is as per Spanish outlet Fichajes, who have reported that the Catalans are close to striking a renewal deal with Frenkie De Jong and his camp. The midfielder himself has always maintained that Barca are his top priority and he would prefer staying on.

Now with these reports emerging from the Camp Nou, it seems as though Manchester United will have to turn their attention elsewhere.