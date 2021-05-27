Barcelona eyeing Belgium manager as a replacement for Ronald Koeman - Reports

Barcelona are keeping their eye on Belgium manager Roberto Martinez if they decide to replace the under-fire Ronald Koeman, according to ESPN.

Roberto Martinez is one of several managers Barcelona president Joan Laporta has identified as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman. The Spaniard is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona are considering the Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a possible alternative to Ronald Koeman if they decide to move on from the Dutchman this summer, multiple sources have confirmed to @moillorens & @samuelmarsden. pic.twitter.com/QIWKtCuF6h — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2021

Martinez is currently preparing to lead Belgium's golden generation towards Euro 2020 glory. The 47-year-old, who is also a technical director at the Belgian Football Association, has a contract until the end of 2022.

Sources have suggested to ESPN that Martinez is happy with where he is right now. However, an offer from a big club like Barcelona could tempt the former Everton and Wigan manager away from Belgium.

Laporta met Ronald Koeman and his agent Rob Jansen on Tuesday to discuss the Dutchman's future at the club. Jansen said the talks between the manager and the club president were positive, with Koeman hoping to stay in charge of Barcelona for at least another season.

Barcelona have doubts over the leadership of Ronald Koeman

Barcelona finished 3rd in La Liga. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Since being elected Barcelona president in March, Joan Laporta hasn't been a fan of Ronald Koeman. With Blaugrana winning only two of the final six games of the season and losing the La Liga title to Atletico Madrid in the process, doubts over Koeman's leadership have risen.

Despite Ronald Koeman's agent suggesting positive talks between the club and the manager, reports coming out of Spain have revealed that Barcelona president Joan Laporta does not have faith in him.

Laporta wanted to recruit either Hansi Flick or Julian Nagelsmann but failed in the process. The Barcelona president is also keen on bringing in club legend Xavi Hernandez, who is currently managing Al Sadd in Qatar.

❗A section of the Barcelona board think that the club should definitely bet on Xavi to be the next coach, but no one has contacted him yet.



• Mikel Arteta & Roberto Martínez are among other options. The decision will be made by Joan Laporta.



Via (🟢): @ffpolo & @EduPolo [md] pic.twitter.com/MnSbkch9n0 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) May 24, 2021

However, sacking Koeman right now could have massive implications for the club's finances. If Laporta sacks Koeman, Barcelona will be forced to pay a €8 million compensation, which would not go down well with the club since Blaugrana are already in a debt of €1.2 billion.