Barcelona eyeing including 21-year-old as part of player-plus-cash deal to sign €54 million-rated defender: Reports 

According to AS, Barcelona are looking to offer a player plus cash deal to sign Villarreal defender Juan Foyth in the summer. The Blaugrana are keen on adding a right-back to their ranks in the summer transfer window.

While Jules Kounde has deputized in the position this season, Xavi is looking to find a permanent solution. Foyth, 21, has emerged as an option for the club.

The Argentine currently has a release clause of €54 million. Given the Catalan club's financial situation, the sum is too high for them to offer. However, they are looking for an alternate solution.

A player plus cash deal involving Nico Gonzalez could be offered. Gonzalez is currently on loan at Valencia.

Foyth has been an important player for Villarreal this season, making 27 appearances across competitions. Whether Barcelona can agree on a deal with the Yellow Submarine to sign the Argentine remains to be seen.

Barcelona are targeting Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan

Another player that has been on Barcelona's shortlist is Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan. The German is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League at this point in time.

He has scored seven goals and has provided five assists in 45 matches across competitions this season. Since his 2016 move from Borussia Dortmund, Gundogan has scored 56 goals and has provided 38 assists in 298 matches for the Cityzens.

Gundogan, however, will become a free agent in the summer. Pep Guardiola recently shared his take on the player's renewal, telling the media following City's 2-1 win against Leeds United (via Barca Universal):

“The club knows what I think. I’d like to work with Gundo in the future. The club is involved and ofcourse knows my opinion. They are above me, we take the decision together, good and bad.”

Gundogan's future is still unsure. A successful move for the player would be a massive deal for Barca in the transfer market.

