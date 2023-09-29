Barcelona eyeing move to sign 27-year-old Manchester United star – Reports

Barcelona are allegedly aiming to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial for a cut-price deal in the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi Hernandez's side have identified Martial as a potential transfer target to strengthen their offensive ranks. They are keen to make the most of the Frenchman's situation at Old Trafford, where he has fallen down in the pecking order.

Barcelona, who loaned in Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix as their only offensive signing earlier this summer, are hoping to complete a comparatively cheap transfer for Martial. They are aware of United's interest in selling the star, who is in the final year of his deal.

Manchester United, who roped in Rasmus Hojlund in a potential £72 million switch from Atalanta past month, could offload the former AS Monaco man to raise funds. They could invest in a new attacker as both Jadon Sancho and Antony's futures at the club are in doubt.

Should Martial join Barcelona next year, he could prove to be a valuable arrival for them. His versatility and experience would help lessen the burden on the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Felix.

So far, the 27-year-old has faced a hard time impressing Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag. He has started just 20 of his 35 appearances under his boss, registering 10 goals and four assists in the process.

Manchester United snubbed chance to sign on-loan Barcelona player, says Paulo Futre

Former Atletico Madrid winger Paulo Futre has claimed that Joao Felix was offered to Manchester United and Manchester City before his summer move to Barcelona. He told Cadena SER (h/t GOAL):

"When Joao said he dreamed of playing for Barça, I began to live a nightmare that lasts to this day. I called [Jorge Mendes] and told him that the statements that Joao had made were his doing and he said no."

Providing insight into his conversation with Felix's agent, Futre added:

"We argued on the phone and he told me that he had spoken to Manchester United. I verified what he told me as I have friends and it was true. Later he had spoken with Manchester City and they didn't want Joao either."

Felix, who spent six months on loan at Chelsea after falling out with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone earlier this year, has made a great start at Barcelona. He has contributed three goals and two assists in five appearances across all competitions so far this season.

A right-footed versatile operator, the Portuguese will next be in action in his team's La Liga home encounter against Sevilla this Saturday.