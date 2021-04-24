Barcelona eyeing the signature of highly rated Brazilian - Reports

FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has already set his sights on building his team for next season. After a terrible end to 2020, Barcelona are looking promising under Koeman. The Blaugrana won the 2021 Copa Del Rey, beating Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the final.

There are various transfer targets that Koeman wants to get his hands on, one of them being the Brazilian attacking midfielder Alex Teixeira. The 31-year-old was one of Jurgen Klopp's earliest targets at Liverpool before the Brazilian joined Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

Barcelona looking for life after Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho was one of Barcelona's most high-profile signings. The Catalan club paid Liverpool upwards of €100 million for his services. However, the Brazilian has been a disappointment at the Nou Camp. Coutinho has failed to nail down a starting place in Barcelona. He currently finds himself behind the likes of Ansu Fati and Pedri in the pecking order.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes signing Alex Teixeira could be a short-term fix to his attacking worries. After leaving Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning in January, Teixeira is currently a free agent for clubs across Europe.

Teixeira was last playing for Shakhtar Donetsk before leaving for China. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Despite his age, a free signing of his quality should be an ideal backup to support the youngsters at Barcelona. The Catalan club are no strangers when it comes to signing players from the Chinese Super League. Barcelona signed Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande in 2017, and he turned out to be an impactful signing for the club.

Teixeira had an amazing career with the Chinese outfit. The Brazilian made over 150 appearances for the club, scoring 73 goals.

However, current CSL champions Jiangsu Suning were dissolved in February 2021, leaving all of their players without a club.

If the deal goes through, Barcelona will have a great attacking option who can come off the bench to inject some pace and energy in the dying moments of a game. Teixeira has prior experience of playing at the highest level. The Brazilian could be a quick and cheap fix for Koeman's forward-thinking Barcelona side.