Barcelona to face competition from Tottenham for Serie A defender - Reports

Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to battle it out for Torino right-back Wilfried Singo's signature, as per Tuttosport.

The Ivorian defender has been impressive since joining the Italian side's U19 squad from AS Denguele in January 2019. He made his senior debut in August 2019 and has already made 86 appearances for Torino, registering five goals and nine assists.

Singo's performances have garnered interest from Barcelona and Tottenham, both of whom are looking to sign right-backs.

The Blaugrana signed Hector Bellerin in the summer but he was supposed to be a temporary solution and could leave next summer when his contract expires. Their other option at right-back, Sergi Roberto, has struggled with injury issues this season, making just 12 appearances across all competitions.

Tottenham, meanwhile, signed Djed Spence from Middlesbrough in the summer but he has played just 26 minutes across competitions this season. Emerson Royal has been disappointing, while Matt Doherty has had to deal with fitness issues.

As a result, both clubs are interested in signing Singo, whose contract with Torino expires in the summer of 2024. The Italian side are looking to keep him and offer him a new long-term contract.

Tottenham were also interested in signing him in the summer but eventually signed Spence.

Singo has made 13 appearances across competitions this season, providing two assists.

Barcelona player's agent refutes potential transfer amidst interest from Tottenham

The Wilfried Singo sweepstakes aren't the only recent transfer rumor involving both Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

As per 90min, Spurs are exploring the possibility of signing Blaugrana midfielder Franck Kessie in January. Some reports have claimed that Kessie might return to AC Milan, who he left to join the Blaugrana in the summer.

However, the midfielder's agent George Atangana has refuted any claims about his client leaving the Camp Nou in January and said:

“Franck has never been as happy as he is now. He achieved an objective that for many remains only a dream, that of being able to play for Barcelona.”

He added:

“When I read certain stories, it feels like science fiction. Franck is not a player offering himself against any club in Italy or elsewhere. I also want to clarify once and for all that there is no planned departure from Barcelona, so consequently, a return to Milan is unlikely.”

Kessie has made 13 appearances across competitions and scored one goal since joining the Spanish giants on a free transfer in the summer.

Prior to the move, he played 223 games for AC Milan, contributing 37 goals and 16 assists, and helped them win the Serie A title.

