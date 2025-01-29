Barcelona face fresh competition from Serie A giants Manchester United outcast: Reports

Barcelona will reportedly face fresh competition from Serie A giants Juventus, as they look to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford on loan this January. It has been clear that the 27-year-old winger's focus has been on a potential move to the Lluis Companys to play for Barca. However, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Turin giants could snatch the deal.

Juventus are currently sitting in fifth place on the Serie A table, with manager Thiago Motta picking up just one win in their last five league games. They have lost just once this season, but 13 draws in 22 matches has seen them drop quite a few points. The manager's future has become uncertain, following these appearances, and Rashford could be the game-changer they need.

The Manchester United academy graduate has fallen out with new Red Devils' head coach Ruben Amorim. Having been left out of the squad since late last year, Marcus Rashford has openly pushed for "a new challenge". His poor form of just five goal contributions in 15 Premier League games could turn around with a change of environment.

Other clubs had been interested in a loan move for Rashford, including Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. However, the winger has his sights set on Barcelona, who have won the Supercopa de Espana, and are set to fight for other trophies this season.

Barcelona need to sell talented youngster in order to sign Manchester United winger

Barcelona will need to sell talented youngster Unai Hernandez in order to sign Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. It is quite clear that the 27-year-old's future does not lie at Old Trafford. He has not played for the Red Devils since their 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on December 12, and an exit looks like the only solution.

While Barca have been the biggest candidate for Rashford, their financial situation will make it difficult to carry his wages. However, according to Fabrizio Romano (via GOAL), they are working on a deal to sell 18-year-old talent Unai Hernandez to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad.

The fee is expected to be within the €5 million range, which is just under the €6 million they would need to spare for Rashford's wages. The report has noted that Barcelona could potentially convince the 27-year-old to reduce his wages slightly and accept their offer. It would be a better option for Rashford, who could spend the rest of the season without playing at Manchester United.

However, Rashford's deal with Barca will reportedly hinge on the Catalan giants completing Unai Hernandez's sale in due course.

