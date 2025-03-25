Barcelona facing internal FFP concerns which could derail summer transfer plans: Reports

An internal controversy regarding the audit of their accounts could derail Barcelona's summer plans and give rise to Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Catalans returned to LaLiga's 1:1 financial rule in January following a €100m sale of VIP seats at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The transaction was approved by a temporary auditing firm at the start of the year, but Crowe Spain, Barcelona's new auditor, has challenged that decision. They have disagreed with the criteria used by the previous auditor to validate the transaction.

According to Crowe Spain, the full €100m cannot be accounted for in the current season's finances because the new VIP seats do not exist yet. They have proposed two alternatives to address the issues.

The Catalans can record the €58m paid on January 3, or they could divide the total income over the 20-year contract, which would allocate €5m per year. Neither of the options suit the LaLiga giants, because even in the best-case scenario, the club would lose €42m from their salary cap for the summer.

Barcelona are defending their position, stating that the internal criteria must be maintained, which will help them comply with LaLiga's FFP norms. However, the Catalans have to address the situation quickly, with the March 31 deadline for document submissions. With just a week remaining, the LaLiga giants' transfer plans could hinge on the outcome of the audit.

Are Barcelona eyeing a Premier League goalkeeper?

Hansi Flick

Barcelona have set their sights on Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The report adds that the Catalans are planning to move for the Dutchman next summer.

Verbruggen has been quite decisive for the Seagulls this season, registering seven clean sheets from 30 games. He is under contract at the Amex until 2028, so prising him away won't be cheap.

However, the LaLiga giants are in no hurry and will bide their time before a move. Barcelona do not consider a new goalkeeper a priority at the moment, given Wojciech Szczesny's form.

The Pole has been outstanding since coming out of retirement to help the club deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury. The German is currently recovering from a knee injury and is expected to play a part next season as well.

The Catalans are keeping a close eye on Verbruggen right now, and believe that he can be a fine fit at Camp Nou. Should the player continue his upward trajectory, a move could materialize next summer.

