Barcelona fail in move to sign Liverpool midfielder who is set for loan exit: Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly failed to sign Liverpool star Stefan Bajcetic, who is set to join Red Bull Salzburg on loan soon, on a temporary deal.

Bajcetic, 19, has been linked with a temporary transfer away from Arne Slot's outfit for the last few weeks. He made three appearances across competitions last season as he was out with a long-term calf problem.

The former Celta Vigo youth player, whose current contract will run out in June 2027, attracted loan interest from Barcelona earlier this week.

However, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Red Bull Salzburg have reached an agreement to sign Bajcetic on loan. They were working to rope in the teenager for a while until Barcelona made a late approach after Marc Bernal suffered a knee ligament problem.

Bajcetic, who has scored one goal in 22 overall outings for Liverpool so far, is set to travel to Austria on Thursday to finalise the deal. He would reunite with Reds youth product Bobby Clark should he join Salzburg.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are thought to continue looking for a new midfielder this week. Barcelona recently released Ilkay Gundogan and are without Frenkie de Jong and Gavi owing to respective injuries now.

Italian football expert reveals why Liverpool target is available for cheap fee this month

Earlier this Wednesday, Liverpool allegedly finalised a deal worth up to £12.5 million to snap up pacy attacker Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

During a chat with BBC, Italian journalist Daniele Verri was queried why Juventus are parting ways with Chiesa for a small sum. He responded:

"[Juventus head coach Thiago] Motta has already told him and several other players that they are not part of his plans and are better off looking for another club. He would go for free at the end of next year. He is not part of the programme. But the deal for Chiesa is also part of rejuvenating the team and paying less money in salaries."

Expressing his doubts about Chiesa's potential move, Verri concluded:

"He can bring some proper speed to Liverpool, but he is very prone to injuries. With the rhythm and intensity of English football, I'm not sure he will cope with that. It is a bet for [the Merseyside outfit]. He won't cost that much, but it is a dangerous move."

Chiesa, 26, has contributed 32 goals and 23 assists in 131 matches in all competitions for Juventus. He has lifted three trophies for them too.

