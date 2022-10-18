Barcelona failed with attempt to sign Karim Benzema from Lyon before his move to Real Madrid: Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona tried to sign Karim Benzema from Olympique Lyon a year before he joined Real Madrid, Catalan journalist Xavier Bosch has claimed (via Barca Universal).

Real Madrid skipper Benzema, who won the Ballon d’Or on Monday (October 17), has become one of the most influential figures in the club’s decorated history. Since joining from Lyon in 2009, the Frenchman has featured in 615 games for the club across competitions, scoring 328 goals and claiming 160 assists. He has helped the Whites to five Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles, amongst other honors.

A Los Blancos legend through and through, Benzema could reportedly have signed for their arch-rivals Barcelona in 2008. Bosch has claimed that he was informed by former Barcelona vice president Ferran Soriano that then-head scout Txiki Begiristain went to Lyon to try to sign Benzema. The Catalan outfit reportedly saw similarities between Benzema and Brazilian great Ronaldo after he netted 20 times at the age of 20, and made an official approach.

The France international reportedly turned Barcelona down, saying that he was too young to join a club of Barca’s stature. A year later, Real Madrid approached Benzema and signed him for a €35 million fee.

Karim Benzema pledges to retire at Real Madrid

On the back of a blistering 2021-22 campaign, Karim Benzema has won the most coveted individual honor in football: the Ballon d’Or. The French superstar scored 44 goals and claimed 15 assists in 46 games last season, firing Los Blancos to Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup glory.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The torch has been passed Karim Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or for the first timeThe torch has been passed Karim Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or for the first time 🏆The torch has been passed 👑 https://t.co/cZBWklN183

Benzema finished as the top scorer in all three competitions. He scored 27 times in 32 league matches, 15 times in 12 Champions League games, and twice in as many Super Cup games. Moments after becoming only the fifth Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or, Benzema pledged to retire in the Spanish capital.

He said (via Goal):

“I'm going to retire at Real Madrid, there's no other option.”

Benzema’s current contract with Los Merengues expires in June 2023. A one-year extension is already in the works (via Fabrizio Romano).

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes