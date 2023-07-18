Barcelona failed with attempt to sign Liverpool target on loan this summer: Reports

Barcelona were reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Liverpool's midfield target Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

The Catalan club were in search of a pivot after losing Sergio Busquets this summer. The veteran midfielder joined MLS side Inter Miami and will reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

The Blaugrana were looking at Lavia before deciding to sign Oriol Romeu, according to SPORT. A report from GOAL on Monday (July 17) states that the La Liga outfit have reached an agreement with Girona for the transfer of Romeu.

The 31-year-old midfielder will make his return to Camp Nou after leaving the youth set-up of the club in 2011. The former Southampton man is no stranger to the Spanish top tier, having already made 47 appearances in La Liga.

Liverpool are also in the hunt for a defensive midfielder. The Reds are reported to lose Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Pro League sides this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazil international has agreed a deal with Al-Ittihad. However, the transfer expert claims that the Liverpool skipper's future remains uncertain at the moment amid rumors of a move to Al Ettifaq.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with Lavia and are said to be leading the race for his signature (via Football 365). Premier League rivals Arsenal are also reported to be preparing a new move for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Arsenal to sign Barcelona and Liverpool target this summer - Reports

Newcastle United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Football Insider claim that Arsenal could step ahead in the race for Lavia's signature. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and has also drawn interest from Barcelona this summer.

However, this latest report states that the Gunners are set to push the Reds aside in pursuit of the Southampton gem. The player is reported to be a fan of the Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta.

The catch lies in the fact that the Saints, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are demanding £50 million for Lavia (via Football 365). Should Arsenal match the sum, they could pip Jurgen Klopp's side to the player's signature as the Merseysiders are only willing to pay £40 million at the moment.