Barcelona fear president Joan Laporta is overeating due to stress as they raise health concerns over him being overweight: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly worried about President Joan Laporta's health amid concerns about him being overweight.

Spanish outlet Relevo reports that there are conversations at Camp Nou regarding Laporta's health. There are reportedly concerns within his family and among board members that he is gaining weight unstoppably during his presidential reign.

Laporta is reportedly not listening the Barcelona's dietician Silvia Tremoleda and there are suggestions that he is overeating due to stress. The Spaniard was reelected as Blaugrana's president in 2021. He previously served between 2003 and 2010.

The outlet claims that there are fears that life-threatening conditions such as cardiac arrest or stroke may arise. Those close to Laporta have reportedly tried getting him to understand the extent of the issue but have failed.

Laporta oversaw the Catalan giants' first La Liga title triumph since 2019 this past season. He is heavily in the public eye as the figurehead of the Blaugrana but there are evidently worries about his health behind closed doors. Close confidants are alleged to have stated:

"He's going to blow up, he's going to blow up."

The Barcelona president is set for a busy summer as his side look to build on their La Liga title win. However, they missed out on luring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou with the Argentine icon deciding to join MLS side Inter Miami.

Barcelona set to seal the signing of Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan is headed to Camp Nou.

The aforementioned source reports that Barcelona have agreed terms with Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan over a move. The German is set to join Xavi's side on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

It brings an end to speculation over Gundogan's future amid his contract with City expiring at the end of this month. The 32-year-old looks to have chosen to head to Camp Nou.

Gundogan was impressive throughout Pep Guardiola's side's treble-winning campaign. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 51 games across competitions. The German netted a brace in their 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Barcelona are expected to use the free agency market this summer due to their financial complications. Gundogan has been snapped up on a free transfer and it is an astute piece of business. The Blaugrana are in need of replacing Sergio Busquets who is leaving once his deal expires at the end of this month.

