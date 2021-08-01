Barcelona 'fed up' with midfielder's contract demands - Reports

Barcelona are 'fed up' with Ilaix Morbia's demands and are set to sell him this summer, per reports in Spain. The midfielder is reportedly unwilling to pen a new deal as the club's terms are way below what he asked for.

Marca claim Barcelona are not planning to hold further talks with Ilaix Morbia and will look to offload him. His contract expires at the end of the season, and he has attracted interest from several clubs.

18-year-old Ilaix Moriba posted screenshots of racist abuse he received on social media amid speculation over his Barcelona future.



This has to stop.



(via @FCBarcelona)pic.twitter.com/pw966J930Z — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 27, 2021

Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Moriba this summer. However, Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan has urged the midfielder to stay at the club and fight for his place.

"I’ve been speaking with [Ilaix] and I told him that I will help with whatever I can, but above all I advised him not to leave," Barjuan said. "I can’t get involved beyond that, it’s not for me to do that. I can just say that I hope he stays.

"It’s a new situation and a difficult one for him and for the club, but the important thing is that it doesn’t affect him. He needs to keep working hard so that if the situation is resolved, he’s in shape when the games arrive. He’s doing that, he’s managing a tough moment well."

Real Madrid interested in Barcelona starlet

Real Madrid are one of the clubs linked with Ilaix Morbia and the player is reportedly open to a move. However, he still has a year left on his current deal and the Madrid side are waiting for it to expire.

Ilaix Moriba: still no agreement to extend his contract. Barça think he has Premier League club pushing, but will try to convince Ilaix to sign. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

Morbia's father has been quizzed on Real Madrid's interest and did not squash the rumors.

"Madrid? No, we better leave it, let's talk about something else," he said. "Our preference is Barça, we are happy and happy at the club, we have to thank Koeman very much for the opportunity he has given my son, I have no words."

Real aren't alone, though, with Chelsea and Manchester City reportedly willing to triple his wages to €6 million a season.

