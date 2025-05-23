Barcelona to focus on sealing contract renewals for 3 key players after finalizing Raphinha's deal extension: Reports

After Raphinha extended his contract at Barcelona until 2028, the club have reportedly turned their attention to finalizing the contract renewals of Eric Garcia, Marc Casado, and Marc Bernal. Despite failing to win the continental treble, the Catalans have exceeded expectations this season, with Hansi Flick at the helm.

Barcelona will wrap up their 2024-25 campaign with a LaLiga match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (May 25). With the summer transfer window approaching, La Blaugrana are expected to bolster their squad and part ways with players they consider surplus to requirements.

On Wednesday (May 21), Hansi Flick extended his contract with Barca until 2027 after leading them to a domestic treble. With the major contract renewals done, La Blaugrana will now prepare to do the same with other players who they consider part of their plans in the future.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have now shifted their focus to the contract renewals of Eric Garcia, Marc Casado, and Marc Bernal. Casado and Bernal are expected to sign new deals in the coming weeks.

Garcia, who joined the club from Manchester City in 2021, will have his contract expire in 2026. He was on the verge of leaving Catalonia for Como in the January transfer window, but the move was reportedly blocked by Flick.

Having featured regularly since the turn of the year, he is now seen as an important player for the club. The 24-year-old is believed to be in talks with Barca sporting director Deco over an extension.

Casado and Bernal grew through the ranks at Barcelona. Bernal is believed to have reached an agreement with the club for a new contract until 2029, which he will sign when he turns 18 on May 26.

Barcelona star emerges as joint-leading candidate for 2025 Ballon d’Or race – Reports

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembele have emerged as the leading candidates to win the Ballon d’Or this year, according to SPORT (via FCB World).

Yamal and Dembele have enjoyed a remarkable 2024-25 campaign, with the former emerging as La Blaugrana’s best player since the turn of the year. Yamal leads the way for the players with the most assists in Europe this season with 25 assists to his name. Meanwhile, Dembele is one of the players with the most goals in Europe this season — 33.

While Yamal already has a domestic treble this season, Dembele could win an unprecedented quadruple. The Frenchman has won the Ligue 1 and the Trophée des Champions with PSG, and the club have reached the Coupe de France and Champions League finals.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More