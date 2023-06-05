Barcelona forward linked with move to follow Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League: Reports

Striking Barcelona powerhouse Robert Lewandowski is rumored to potentially head to the Middle East, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

According to whispers coming out of SkySport Germany (via Mundo Deportivo), Saudi football seems to have its sights set on Lewandowski. This follows Al-Itthhad making headlines with the successful induction of Benzema.

The Saudi Arabian ambition for growing their constellation of football stars has been brought into sharp focus, but not just with the apparent desire for Lewandowski. Other massive names have been linked to a Middle East move, including players like Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria, and Roberto Firmino. It is little surprise that they are interested in the sharpshooting Pole as well.

With Saudi football's publicized move to lure Lionel Messi to Al-Hilal, it seems Lewandowski's potential landing in Arabia had not earlier been considered. The forward's exit from Barcelona could significantly broaden the financial capacity at Camp Nou, creating more space for Messi to thrive.

The Polish striker, in his maiden season with Barcelona, has left an indelible mark on the club by securing the 'Pichichi', along with the League and the Spanish Super Cup. While Barca may have faltered in European competitions, Lewandowski's first season has been a resounding success on all fronts.

Barcelona had shelled out €45 million, along with an additional €5 million in variables to secure Lewandowski from Bayern Munich a year back. The Polish striker managed 33 goals and eight assists in 46 appearances across competitions for Barca this season.

Lionel Messi could eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo's earnings if he opts for Saudi move over Barcelona return

Reports indicate that Lionel Messi is on the brink of a monumental leap in his professional career that could see him surpass Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest-paid athlete on the planet. According to multiple sources (via Hindustan Times), a delegation from Saudi Arabia has touched down in Paris, with the objective of snatching up Messi.

Earlier, Jorge Messi, Lionel's father and agent, had hinted that any decision regarding his son's future would be made after the curtain falls on the Ligue 1 season. He also stepped forward to quash rumors that Messi had already agreed to a blockbuster deal from Al Hilal, according to the report.

It's being speculated that Messi could be on the receiving end of a contract that offers between €350-600 million per year. If these figures hold true, the Argentine magician would catapult to the top of the earnings chart, outstripping the current highest earner, Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes