Barcelona 'furious' with defender - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly furious with Samuel Umtiti. The defender has rejected all offers to leave the club and has also refused to have his contract terminated.

As per a report in SPORT, Samuel Umtiti has stopped listening to offers on his table. The Frenchman reportedly wants to stay at Barcelona despite being told he has no future at the club.

Ronald Koeman has admitted he does not count on Samuel Umtiti and is open to selling the Frenchman. Speaking to the media about the defender and Miralem Pjanic, the Barcelona manager said:

"There are players like them who have a very difficult time having minutes, but the final decision is always on the part of the players. They have a complicated position, yes."

Samuel Umtiti was linked with Manchester United, Zenit St Petersburg, AS Roma, Napoli, Rennes, and Lyon but nothing materialized. He was booed by Barcelona fans in their win over Juventus earlier this month.

Barcelona are desperate to get him off the books as they need to reduce their wage bill further.

Gerard Pique takes wage cut to help Barcelona

Ahead of the season opener in LaLiga, Gerard Pique took a massive wage cut to help Barcelona register new signings. Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay managed to play for the Catalan side after they were allowed to be registered by the league.

Speaking to the media about wage cuts, Pique confirmed more players were in talks with the club. He revealed Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets were set to be the next players to accept a wage cut.

"[The pay cut] is what I had to do, I think. I want to stress that we've been in contact with the other captains over the pay cut and I know they'll take the same step shortly, it's just a question of timing.

"I had to be the first to do it quickly, because of the registration issue. But this is a family, we're all together, the captains have all had the intention from the first moment to adjust to what the club needed, and that's the decision we've taken and we're proud of it."

Barcelona face Getafe this weekend before the players split for the international break.

