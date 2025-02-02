Barcelona get massive boost as key player returns for Deportivo Alaves clash

Inigo Martinez is expected to be on the bench for Barcelona's upcoming LaLiga clash against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, February 2. The Spanish defender has completely recovered from the hamstring injury that he picked up in the Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid last month.

Martinez sustained a tear in the femoral biceps of his right leg during the game and had to be replaced in the 28th minute. The 33-year-old subsequently missed the last five games but is now back to full fitness.

However, it appears that Hansi Flick is unwilling to rush his defensive stalwart back into action. Instead, the Spaniard will start the game from the bench, even though he has received the green signal from the medical department.

Martinez has forged an impressive partnership with Pau Cubarsi at the heart of Barcelona's backline. The veteran defender has been a calming presence alongside the talented teenager this season.

Martinez has appeared 27 times for the Catalans this campaign, all of which have been starts. However, with Ronald Araujo back fit, it now appears that the Spaniard will have to fight for his place in the LaLiga giants' starting XI.

Interestingly, Flick has always taken a cautious approach with players returning from injury, preferring to slowly reintegrate them into his team. It will be no different for Inigo Martinez either. The veteran Spaniard's contract with Barcelona is due to expire this summer, but recent reports have suggested that he has already signed an extension.

Will Barcelona sign Marcus Rashford this month?

Barcelona are all set to miss out on Marcus Rashford this month. The Catalans were eyeing a loan move for the English forward in recent days.

Rashford's future at Manchester United is up in the air after dropping down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim. The 27-year-old hasn't played for the Red Devils in the past 12 games and it is clear that he is no longer part of Amorim's plans.

The LaLiga giants were planning to prise him away on a temporary move this month but needed to offload players to make space in their wage structure. Barcelona have identified Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen as surplus to their requirements but have failed to sell the duo so far.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that Aston Villa have secured a loan move for Marcus Rashford. The Villans will reportedly have an option to buy the Englishman permanently this summer for £40m.

