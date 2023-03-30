Barcelona given boost as star player willing to negotiate contract extension when the club's economic issues are resolved - Reports

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly willing to wait for Barcelona's financial crisis to be resolved before discussing a new contract. The French international will be entering the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and has a release clause coming into effect.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Dembele is calm about his contract situation at Barcelona and is willing to wait for the club to get things under control. The Catalan side are still in a financial crisis and are in need of raising funds to sign players.

La Liga have told the Blaugrana that they can only spend 40 percent of the fee they get from sales this summer. Without any sales, they will not be able to hand new contracts to their players either, as the wage bill is above the league limits.

The Spanish publication claimed that Dembele is aware of Barcelona's situation and is ready to wait until next summer to hold contract talks.

Manchester United sent mixed signal about Barcelona star

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ousmane Dembele as they are aware of a release clause in his contract. Former French footballer Louis Saha believes they should take advantage of the situation and lure him to Old Trafford.

"They should explore it as it would be a bargain. I would want players who would be a guaranteed success for Manchester United and with Dembele, you're going to get both goals and assists. But for me, he hasn't reached his full potential and that's frustrating," Saha told Bretford.

Sharing his thoughts on Dembele's untapped potential, Saha added:

"I see him as a potential wasted talent because the guy is so good and there's no other player like him. When you look at the likes of Jadon Sancho and Ousmane competing with each other, then that's magic competition. It would be a sensational frontline."

However, Paul Parker claimed they should not even think about the deal. He told MyBettingSites:

"No, I would definitely not want to have Ousmane Dembele at Man United. He is always injured and he hasn't proved himself at a big club. He did well at Dortmund but hasn't done it at Barcelona yet, so he is not a player that I would want.

"I don't think he is better than the wingers they already have and that says a lot about him because it isn't the most difficult thing to be better than Jadon Sancho and Antony. He is predictable and I have to say no to him at Man United. Wherever he goes, the manager needs to make him into a different animal than what he is now."

Dembele has scored five times and made as many assists in 18 La Liga games this season.

