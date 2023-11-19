Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly set to be fit for their upcoming La Liga encounter against Rayo Vallecano.

After being called up by Germany for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in the ongoing international break, Ter Stegen withdrew from the squad earlier this week. Spanish publication Diario AS reported that he had suffered a back injury.

However, Alex Pintanel, journalist for Spanish media outlet Relevo, indicated on Sunday, November 19, that the injury is not too serious. Pintanel reported that Ter Stegen should be available for selection when Barcelona visit Rayo Vallecano for a league fixture on November 25 (via @BarcaTimes on X).

This will be welcome news for the Catalans, who have already dealt with injuries to multiple players this season. Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Raphinha have all missed games through injury this season.

Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong are currently nursing fitness concerns, having suffered a muscle injury and an ankle spain respectively. The former has been out for nearly a month, while De Jong has missed nearly two months of action.

Ter Stegen, meanwhile, has been a constant in Barcelona's starting XI, featuring in all 17 of their games across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. The German has conceded 15 goals and kept eight clean sheets in that run.

These mark a stark difference from last term, when he kept 26 clean sheets and conceded 18 goals in the league to help the Blaugrana win the title. However, Ter Stegen has still averaged 2.5 saves per game with a save percentage of 71% and completed 91% of his pass attempts in La Liga this season.

Barcelona searching for consistency as club football resumes next weekend

Barcelona haven't enjoyed the greatest of starts to the 2023-24 campaign, receiving plenty of criticism for their inconsistency.

The foundation for their La Liga title last season was a solid defense, but they have conceded 13 times in 13 league matches this term. Their attack has sputtered as well, with Xavi Hernandez's side scoring only eight goals in their last six games.

Prior to the ongoing break, the Catalans beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in La Liga, coming back from a first-minute deficit thanks to Robert Lewandowski's brace. Ahead of that game, they had won three, lost two (including a 2-1 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid) and drawn one of their previous six games across competitions.

Barcelona will hope to put together a more rounded display against Rayo Vallecano, who are 10th in the standings, next weekend. Victory will be crucial as their next three games will see them take on Porto in the UEFA Champions League and Atletico Madrid and leaders Girona in the league, all at home.