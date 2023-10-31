Barcelona given injury boost as star man set to return for La Liga clash against Real Sociedad - Reports

Barcelona are set to welcome midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong back to the fold for their upcoming La Liga clash against Real Sociedad on November 4. This is according to AS journalist Javi Miguel (via Barca Universal).

Sidelined since a gnarly ankle mishap in a La Liga faceoff with Celta Vigo late last month, De Jong's absence has been acutely felt in the Blaugrana lineup. There was speculation that the 26-year-old Dutch dynamo would make a triumphant comeback for last week's El Clasico versus Real Madrid.

Yet, Barca exercised an abundance of caution, citing the lingering discomfort that De Jong experienced on match day morning. The highly-anticipated showdown, which Barcelona lost 2-1, went on without him, leaving fans wondering when he would re-enter the football fray.

The Catalan giants are set to lock horns with Real Sociedad this weekend. The reports have suggested that De Jong is not just back in the mix, but likely to be cleared medically to participate against the Basque ensemble.

This is not to say, however, that Barcelona are throwing caution to the wind regarding their star midfielder. As Javi Miguel's report indicates, the club aren't planning a full-throttle reintegration for De Jong. The midfielder will be gently eased back into competitive action, capped at a provisional 20 minutes on the field.

Barcelona's Negreira Case outcome could jeopardize Camp Nou redevelopment funds

Barcelona find themselves dealing with a web of financial and legal complications that could spell disaster for the club's ambitious redevelopment plans for the iconic Camp Nou. This revelation comes courtesy of pundit Eduardo Inda (via Tribal Football) who divulged the grim details during an appearance on El Chiringuito.

According to Inda, the Camp Nou overhaul could grind to a halt should Barca face a guilty verdict in the much-publicized Negreira bribery case. Goldman Sachs, one of the club's key financial backers, could activate a clause that would force the club to immediately repay all the debt they have amassed.

The situation grows increasingly dire given that three past presidents of Barcelona are already entangled in bribery charges. According to Eduardo Inda, JP Morgan has also been implicated as a significant creditor. Between the two financial behemoths, Barca have a towering loan of €1.5 billion.

The subsequent impact of a guilty verdict could result in immediate debt repayment at a staggering 6% interest rate. This could reportedly plunge the club into a troubling economic situation from which recovery would be both complex and prolonged.