Barcelona given injury boost as star man set to return to squad for UCL clash vs Porto - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to welcome Sergi Roberto back into the team for the UEFA Champions League fixture against Porto on Tuesday (28 November).

Roberto has missed the last seven games across competitions due to a muscle injury he suffered in training last month. His last appearance for Barca came on 8 October, when he came off the bench to score in a 2-2 LaLiga draw against Granada.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal), Roberto has returned to training with the group and is expected to be available for selection against Porto. Apparently, Xavi Hernandez has also confirmed the Spaniard's availability while giving the preview of the fixture.

Roberto, 31, is one of Barca's captains. He is also one of their most senior options at right-back and in central midfield, having racked up 355 senior appearances since joining La Masia 17 years ago.

The Spaniard, however, isn't a regular starter and has been used as a squad player by Xavi this season. Before his injury, he played just 224 minutes spread across six matches.

Roberto's return could provide Barcelona with extra cover in midfield after Gavi's season-ending ACL injury. Marc Andre-ter Stegen, who backed out of international duty with Germany this month due to a back issue, is still a doubt for the game against Porto.

Where do Barcelona and Porto sit in the UCL table?

Going into the game against Porto, Barcelona sit in a strong position in Group H, with nine points from their opening four matches.

The Portuguese team sit in second, trailing the Catalan giants only on head-to-head record. Barcelona have the tougher of the two fixtures against Porto out of the way, as they won 1-0 at the Dragao last month.

Neither team will be able to confirm qualification in their next game considering Shakhtar Donetsk sit in third with six points to their name. That will, of course, only be the case if the Ukrainian team also win their matchday five game against Royal Antwerp.

Barca haven't qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages in the last two seasons. They exited the group stage on both occasions and were demoted to the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds as a result.