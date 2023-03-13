Barcelona given massive boost as key player returns from injury and is likely to start against Real Madrid in crucial El Clasico - Reports

According to AS, Barcelona are set to receive a massive injury boost ahead of El Clasico as midfielder Pedri will be fit to play against Real Madrid. The Spaniard has been out of action since suffering an injury in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg clash against Manchester United on February 16.

Pedri has already done parts of the training with the group. The Blaugrana are not looking to rush anything and want to ease the midfielder back into the team.

Xavi's side played six games in Pedri's absence, winning four and losing two. Apart from the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second-leg loss against Manchester United, the Blaugrana were also handed a La Liga defeat against Cadiz.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Pedri is expected to start against Real Madrid on Sunday. The idea is for him to play 70-75 minutes.



— @fansjavimiguel Pedri is expected to start against Real Madrid on Sunday. The idea is for him to play 70-75 minutes. ❗Pedri is expected to start against Real Madrid on Sunday. The idea is for him to play 70-75 minutes.— @fansjavimiguel https://t.co/CB7KpJWX2d

Barcelona hold a healthy nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. Xavi's side have 65 points on the board from 25 matches this term.

Pedri's return should be a massive boost ahead of El Clasico. The midfielder was in great form before his injury setback, scoring seven goals in 30 matches.

Barcelona star reacted to win against Atheltic Bilbao

Barcelona earned a razor-close 1-0 win in their latest La Liga clash against Atheltic Bilbao. Raphinha scored the solitary goal of the match during injury time in the first half.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who was at his brilliant best against Ernesto Valverde's team, said after the match (via Mundo Deportivo):

"All the victories by the minimum have been suffered, but this above all, It is already known that it is a super difficult stadium, perhaps one of the most in La Liga.

"We are very happy with the victory, it gives us a lot. We have defended with everyone, even on the line of goal. These games have to be won and you have to enjoy the moment. These victories are very important to win La Liga.”

Ter Stegen, who made three important saves from inside his own penalty area, further added:

“We have suffered, but we have a nine-point lead and we are entering the week of the Clásico, which is something special and we are playing at home. With the support of the fans we can do something great and I hope we can go to 12 points clear. It gives a lot of peace of mind regarding the week that comes. We are going to give everything to maintain this and increase it still more."

Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the El Clasico on March 19. With a win, Xavi's team could virtually seal the La Liga title.

Poll : 0 votes