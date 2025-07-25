Barcelona handed boost as star defender is set to sign a new 5-year deal with the club: Reports

Jules Kounde is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by penning a new contract. The Frenchman has agreed a 5-year extension to his deal, keeping him at the club until 2030.
According to L'Équipe, Kounde and Barcelona reached an agreement before the players departed for their pre-season tour. The Catalan side are on their way to Japan, with matches also scheduled in South Korea.
The new contract will be a significant boost for Hansi Flick, despite the defender's off-pitch disciplinary issues. The German manager spoke about the former Sevilla man arriving late for team meetings and said (via Barca Blaugranes):
"Before the match, we have maybe two or three appointments for the players, meetings. And it is very important the players are there. It's not very difficult to do this. It's not only about me, it's about [respect] for the players, the club, the fans. I don't want to say more because I want to speak with him. But he was too late. It's a clear rule, so he cannot start. This is what happened today."
Kounde was linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, with the Cityzens keen on getting a replacement for Kyle Walker. The Englishman has joined Burnley, and Pep Guardiola has set his sights on signing the Frenchman as he fits his style.
Barcelona sporting director Deco is now finalizing the details of the contract renewal. The official announcement is expected before the season kicks off in August.
Jules Kounde feeling valued at Barcelona under Hansi Flick
Jules Kunde spoke to the Barcelona media team in March of this year and admitted that he was delighted to have a significant role at the club. He added that it was important to enjoy oneself on the pitch and said:
"Yes, I feel valued, important. I think since I arrived in Barcelona I have always played a lot, a lot of minutes on the field. We like to play football, have an important role and be able to play as much as possible. In the end, out on the field is where you most enjoy yourself. So, I am very happy."
Kounde was a key player for Hansi Flick last season, playing 53 games in all competitions. The Catalan side won the Copa Del Rey and La Liga, while advancing to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, where Inter Milan defeated them.