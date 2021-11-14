Barcelona handed Erling Haaland transfer boost after latest sponsorship deal - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly received a boost in their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Chief sponsor Rakuten's deal at the Nou Camp is set to expire soon. According to Fichajes (via Barca Universal), a cryptocurrency agency could become one of Barcelona's chief sponsors. The firm is reportedly willing to pay the Blaugrana a whopping €70 million per annum.

Qatar Airways is also rumored to be willing to make a comeback as the club's sponsor. The airline company is reportedly ready to pay the Catalan giants a whopping €100 million per year if the deal is to be accepted.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Serie A striker on Barcelona radar as Haaland alternative - barcauniversal.com/serie-a-strike… Serie A striker on Barcelona radar as Haaland alternative - barcauniversal.com/serie-a-strike…

The only problem with that is that Barcelona are not on the best of terms with Qatar Airways. If either deal goes through, the Blaugrana will receive enough funds to sign Erling Haaland. They could also potentially go after other targets, especially in attack. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Mauro Icardi have been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks.

However, Haaland will be the priority for the club. The Norwegian prodigy will reportedly have a release clause of €75 to €90 million next summer. As he is just 21 years old, Haaland could prove to be an excellent addition for Barcelona immediately as well as in the long-term.

Barcelona target Erling Haaland was on fire this season before injury

Erling Haaland began the 2021-22 club season in incredible form. Haaland registered a fantastic 13 goals and four assists in his first 10 matches across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season.

However, the Norwegian suffered a hip flexor injury during Dortmund's 4-0 defeat to Ajax in the UEFA Champions League in October. While Haaland completed the match, he was subsequently diagnosed with the injury and has been out since.

B/R Football @brfootball



Former Norway striker and close Haaland family friend, Jan Aage Fjortoft said, “It could be that the Ajax game might have been the last game for him this year,” per Borussia Dortmund could be without Erling Haaland until 2022 after suffering a hip flexor injury.Former Norway striker and close Haaland family friend, Jan Aage Fjortoft said, “It could be that the Ajax game might have been the last game for him this year,” per @BILD_Sport Borussia Dortmund could be without Erling Haaland until 2022 after suffering a hip flexor injury. Former Norway striker and close Haaland family friend, Jan Aage Fjortoft said, “It could be that the Ajax game might have been the last game for him this year,” per @BILD_Sport https://t.co/pWAjCzCGQ5

Dortmund manager Marco Rose said Haaland will be out for "several weeks" and the 21-year-old is unlikely to play again this calendar year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Overall, Haaland has played 69 matches for the German outfit. In that time, the Barcelona target has scored 70 goals and provided 19 assists. Haaland also has 12 goals in 15 matches for Norway.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee