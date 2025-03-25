Barcelona could be handed financial boost as former player linked with summer move to multiple PL clubs: Reports

Barcelona are in for a financial boost amid links of a potential move for Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao to the Premier League. This comes after a report from Mirror Football linking the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United with the 25-year-old winger.

Ad

A report from Spanish outlet Sport claimed that the club's representatives met with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, regarding their plans for Trincao. He joined Sporting from La Blaugrana on a loan initially in the summer of 2022, and the Portuguese side then paid €7 million for 50% of the player's rights.

Barcelona still hold a clause worth €25 million, valid until 2026 if they want to bring him back. However, Sport claim that the side are uninterested in triggering that option and will instead look to make money from the 50% sell-on clause. The amount could be of massive help for a La Blaugrana side struggling financially.

Ad

Trending

Trincao has been excellent this season for the defending Primeira Liga champions, bagging nine goals and 15 assists in 43 games across all competitions. He also played a key role in Portugal's recent UEFA Nations League win over Denmark. He scored twice late as Roberto Martinez's side overcame a first-leg deficit to progress to the semis.

A reunion with former manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United is a possibility. He could be a strong addition to an Arsenal squad seeking to take the next step towards their title aspirations.

Ad

Barcelona star insists team success is ahead of personal glory amidst rumours of Ballon d'Or nomination

Pedri has had an excellent season.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri stated that winning titles with the club was more important than winning the Ballon d'Or. This comes after whispers around the 22-year-old being one of the frontrunners for the award after his strong campaign.

Ad

Pedri said (via press conference):

"I would rather win the treble than the Ballon d'Or. If the Ballon d'Or comes, I want it to come alongside the collective titles. Being nominated is a dream, but winning the trophies is more important to me. We are at a time where everything is at stake. You can lose three games and be out of the three titles."

Ad

The midfielder's energy and industry in the middle of the park have been valuable features for Hansi Flick in what has been a strong season for La Blaugrana. He has five goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions and has played over 3000 minutes.

Barcelona are in the running to complete another historic treble. They are the leaders in LaLiga and are in the semis of the Copa del Rey, where they'll face Atletico Madrid. Flick's men are also last eight of the Champions League, awaiting a tie against Borussia Dortmund.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback