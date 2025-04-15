Barcelona handed fresh boost in race to sign Arsenal star next summer: Reports

Barcelona could sign midfielder Thomas Partey from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to TBR Football. The 31-year-old's contract at the Emirates expires in June and he is reportedly on his way out on a free. Though he has made 45 appearances across all competitions this season and scored four goals this term, Mikel Arteta and Co. are likely to let him leave.
Most recently, Partey scored Arsenal's sole goal in their 1-1 draw against cross-town rivals Brentford in the Premier League on April 12. The Ghana international is highly rated by Mikel Arteta, but offering him a new contract extension is not financially viable for Arsenal.
The report also states that the Gunners have plans to add reinforcements this summer, and if they offer Partey a new deal, they may not be able to invest in new players.
While the midfielder is said to have received offers from several clubs in Italy and Spain, Barcelona remain his biggest admirer. La Blaugrana have turned to him after missing out on Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich. Partey's previous experience in LaLiga with Atletico Madrid has further convinced Barcelona to make the move.
Partey could be a solid addition to the Barcelona midfield, considering he is a highly rated disruptor.
"The way he came back post-holiday was probably in the best condition" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey
Manager Mikel Arteta has maintained in the past that Partey is a key player for them a lot.
“He’s a massive player for us and he’s shown that week in, week out. He’s started the season really well, really fit. The way he came back post-holiday was probably in the best condition that he’s been, which was really helpful as well," Arteta had mentioned in October last year (via the club's official website).
“Now he needs to continue to do that. We have managed certain minutes with him in the right way and the team is doing that, and then he’s doing everything he can as well to be in the best physical condition,” he added.
With reports also stating Arsenal's interest in Real Sociedad central midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, it seems Partey's days are numbered at the club. The aforementioned report added that clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keen on signing Partey.