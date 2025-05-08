Barcelona handed injury boost as key player returns to training ahead of Real Madrid LaLiga clash: Reports

Barcelona have been handed a major injury boost ahead of the El Clasico on Sunday, May 11. As per a report from Javier Miguel of Diario AS (via Get Football News Spain), defender Alejandro Balde has returned to first-team training.

Balde, who has been a crucial part of Hansi Flick's contingent, suffered an injury during the game against Leganes in LaLiga on April 13. The official confirmation from the club stated Balde had a distal injury to his left hamstring. He was expected to return against Real Valladolid on May 4 but was not able to prove his fitness.

Overall, he missed seven fixtures across all competitions and is expected to be available for selection on Sunday. Manager Hansi Flick is reportedly confident of Balde's participation in the next three training sessions. Those sessions will help him regain fitness ahead of the potential title-decider against Real Madrid.

In Balde's absence, Flick had mainly deployed Gerard Martin as the left-back. In his last two appearances, Martin has registered three assists. Balde, on the other hand, has 10 assists across 43 appearances this season. Hence, his return will make Flick's job harder as he will have to choose between the two Spaniards.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid to be a potential title-decider

The upcoming El Clasico at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys is being looked upon as a potential title-decider. Barcelona currently sit atop the LaLiga standings with 79 points in 34 games. Real Madrid follow them in second place with 75 points. A win in this clash for either side will make the LaLiga season more dramatic.

If Barcelona come out victorious, they will take one step closer to their second trophy of the season. Real Madrid will then have a mountain to climb, as they will have to overturn a seven-point deficit in the last three league games. Meanwhile, if Los Blancos snatch a win, Barcelona will enjoy only a one-point advantage over their rivals.

For Real Madrid, this will be an extremely crucial clash. They have had a dismal season so far, with a UEFA Champions League exit against Arsenal. They also suffered defeats in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana finals against Barca. A win on Sunday will escalate their chances of a 37th La Liga title.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have played 258 times against each other. The Catalan giants have won 101 games while Los Blancos have emerged victorious on 105 occasions. Fifty two matches between the two sides have ended in draws. The Madrid-based side have a slight lead in terms of the total goals scored. While they have netted 433 goals, Barca are just 10 short.

