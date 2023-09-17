Barcelona handed massive boost as star player returns to training ahead of UEFA Champions League start - Reports

Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo has reportedly re-joined team training sessions.

As per Diario AS journalist Javi Miguel (via @Barca_Buzz on X), Araujo was training with the first-team group on Sunday, September 17. The update comes just three days after Spanish publication SPORT reported that the defender could return in the coming week.

The Uruguayan could be back on the pitch when Barcelona take on Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. SPORT's report suggested that this was a possibility, but added that the Catalans' La Liga match against Celta Vigo on September 23 was a "more reasonable" return date.

Regardless, Araujo training with the team will be a massive boost for Xavi Hernandez's side. The central defender, 24, hasn't featured for the team since its opening La Liga match, a 0-0 draw with Getafe on August 13. He suffered a hamstring injury in training shortly after that game.

Ronald Araujo has notably struggled with numerous injury issues since making his debut for Barcelona's first team during the 2019-20 season. He was on the sidelines for more than 100 days during the 2022-23 campaign due to problems with his adductor and calf muscles.

Prior to that, he missed time due to injuries to his ankle, hamstring, calf, and hand across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Overall, Araujo has played 114 times across competitions for the Catalans, recording seven goals and three assists. He has clinched the La Liga title, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Supercopa with them.

Barcelona have done well so far in Ronaldo Araujo's absence

Despite missing one of their starting center-backs, Barcelona have been in excellent form over the past two months. They have won all four of their La Liga matches in Ronald Araujo's absence, keeping two clean sheets on their way to outscoring their opponents 13-4.

They first defeated Cadiz 2-0 at home on August 20 before outlasting Villarreal 4-3 at La Ceramica a week later. This was followed by a late 2-1 win over Osasuna on September 3 before club football paused for an international break.

Xavi Hernandez's side were back in action on Saturday, September 16, taking on Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. In what was their best performance of the season so far, Barcelona thrashed the Balompie 5-0.

Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo both scored their first goals for the Blaugrana, while Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Raphinha also got on the scoresheet.