Barcelona handed timely injury boost as star man likely to return after international break - Reports

Barcelona have been handed a timely injury boost as star midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks likely to return to full fitness after the international break, Spanish journalist Luis Rojo reports. De Jong injured his ankle during Barca's league match against Real Madrid last season.

Having suffered the injury in April, De Jong has now spent over 100 days on the sidelines. He also missed out on the Euro 2024 for the Netherlands. However, it looks like he will return to full fitness after the upcoming international break.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The report notes that the midfielder will likely return to fitness after the international break on September 14. This could potentially see De Jong face Girona if he is fit enough to enter Hansi Flick's matchday squad.

The Blaugrana have so far played three La Liga games without De Jong this term, winning all three by an identical scoreline of 2-1. Barcelona have one more game left to play before the players go on international duty. They will take on Real Valladolid at home on August 31.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick pushes club to aim for La Liga title

Barcelona have started the league season well, picking up nine points from their first three games. They now sit at the top of La Liga standings and will look to retain that spot as they enter the international break.

Barca manager Hansi Flick has urged the team to focus on winning the league. He said during a press conference (via Indian Express):

“The goal in Barcelona should always be to win the league. Sure, it’s a long road, but we have started well, although everything can change quickly. Now we are happy about our start and we are confident. We are not looking ahead to May, our focus is to keep momentum in the next game.

“We are very satisfied with what the team is doing on the pitch. The quality of the training sessions is good, the players are very focused, the intensity is good… and you can see that in the matches.”

Hansi Flick will be hoping he can start life at Camp Nou with the league trophy, as they look to return to domestic dominance after Real Madrid dominated the last campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback