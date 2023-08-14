Barcelona not happy with offer from Premier League side for Ferran Torres - Reports

Aston Villa have reportedly made an offer for Barcelona's Ferran Torres to sign him before the transfer window deadline.

According to Sport (h/t El Nacional), the Villans offered a fee of €25 million for Torres. But Barca flatly rejected it, knowing they have more than this amount left to pay to Manchester City for the Spaniard.

Barcelona are yet to pay off the entirety of the €55 million transfer fee they agreed with Manchester City in January 2022 for Torres. His move to Catalonia hasn't been fruitful, with the player recording 14 goals and nine assists in 71 games across competitions.

Despite Ousmane Dembele's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier this month, Torres was an unused substitute in his team's goalless league draw against Getafe yesterday (13 August). He is apparently for sale.

But Aston Villa will have to do better if they want to sign the Spain international this summer. They have already bolstered their attack with the signing of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of €55 million.

Xavi says he doesn't understand the sending-off decision in Barcelona's draw against Getafe

In a highly-intense La Liga opener on Sunday, Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw away from home by Getafe.

The game saw a total of six yellow cards and two red cards, with both teams committing a combined 31 fouls. One of the most decisive moments of the game came in the 70th minute when Ez Abde was brought out just outside Getafe's box.

The referee didn't blow the whistle and Xavi was incensed with the decision, or the lack of it. He got into the assistant linesman's ear and was subsequently given his marching orders by referee Cesar Soto Grado.

After the game, Xavi said, via GOAL:

"We had a meeting with the referees and the first change they said they would make is that they would understand the coaches more, and the tension we feel on the pitch. But that is not what happened, and I don’t understand it."

The Spanish tactician is expected to miss Barca's next two games as a result of the sending-off, as per Mundo Deportivo.