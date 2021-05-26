Barcelona hold positive talks over signing AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma: Reports

According to Italian news outfit Tutto MercatoWeb, Barcelona are interested in AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma and are looking at the possibilities of bringing him to the Camp Nou this summer.

Donnarumma broke into the AC Milan senior squad aged just 16 back in 2015 and is on course to cement his name as one of the finest goalkeepers across Europe. However, his contract with the Italian heavyweights expires in June, making him one of the biggest names in the transfer rumor mill.

💣 Contatti positivi per Gianluigi #Donnarumma al #FCBarcelona. Dopo l'arrivo di Mike Maignan al #Milan lascerà a zero i rossonneri. Il #BVB sta cercando Marc André Ter-Stegen per la porta. 👀



I dettagli su @TuttoMercatoWeb @RaimondoDM — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) May 25, 2021

Following AC Milan’s capture of Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan, superagent Mino Raiola reportedly offered Barcelona the chance to snap up Donnarumma for free this summer. News coming out of Italy now claims Barcelona have held positive talks over the move and are willing to offer the Italian goalkeeper a yearly salary of €10m.

22 years of age and vastly experienced, Donnarumma fits the profile for Barcelona and could come in to potentially replace Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. The current Barcelona custodian is being linked with a move back to his native Germany.

However, transfer new expert Fabrizio Romano has quashed Ter Stegen’s exit rumors, claiming the German international will remain at Barcelona this summer.

Speaking on his official twitter account, Fabrizio said: “Marc ter Stegen will not leave Barcelona this summer. He’s staying and he’s not considering any other option - same for BVB.”

Marc André ter Stegen is not a target for Borussia Dortmund. He wants to stay at Barcelona - he’s not been told anything about a potential transfer this summer as he’s a key player for Barça. 🔴 #FCB



Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Gregol Kobel from Stuttgard as GK. 🇩🇪 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

Barcelona linked with a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Barcelona linked with a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Since breaking into the limelight in 2015, Donnarumma has gone on to make over 250 appearances for AC Milan. His impressive performance between the sticks for the Rossoneri has put a host of top clubs in Europe on high alert as they look to snap up the Italian for free.

While Barcelona have a world-class goalkeeper in Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, they are reportedly frontrunners to Donnarumma’s signature.

Huge news coming out of Milan with massive implications.



It is now confirmed that Antonio Donnarumma will in fact leave the club. — Matteo Bonetti (@Bonetti) May 25, 2021

Donnarumma kept 14 clean sheets in 37 league games for AC Milan and was instrumental in securing a place in the UEFA Champions League for the club.

Given his age, quality and skill set, snapping up Donnarumma on a free transfer will be an excellent piece of business for Barcelona, who are currently facing a financial crisis.

Donnarumma has also been linked with a move to bitter rivals Juventus as the Bianconeri seek a replacement for the retiring Buffon.