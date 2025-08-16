Barcelona hold preliminary talks over move to sign 26-year-old Liverpool star: Reports

Barcelona have held preliminary talks to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, according to Sempre Barca. The French defender has entered the final year of his contract with the Reds, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Konate is highly rated at Anfield, and the Merseyside club remain keen to extend his stay, especially since Virgil van Dijk is already in the twilight of his career. However, Liverpool are yet to find success with their efforts, with the 26-year-old showing little inclination to sign an extension.

The situation has alerted his suitors across the continent, and Real Madrid are apparently planning to sign him for free next summer. It has also been suggested that Los Blancos could accelerate their plans and sign him this year should he become available in the coming days.

Interestingly, Barcelona have now entered the fray and have already established contact with Konate's entourage. The Catalans are in the market for a new defender following Inigo Martinez's move to Al-Nassr this month.

However, the Spanish champions are under financial distress and a move is almost impossible this summer. Instead, Barcelona are considering the free-agent market and Konate has popped up on their radar.

The Catalans could make a move for the Frenchman next summer if he runs out his contract with Liverpool and is available for free. The report adds that Konate is open to a move to Camp Nou as well.

Are Liverpool eyeing Barcelona's Ronald Araujo?

Ronald Araujo

Liverpool have identified Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as an alternative to Marc Guehi, according to Fichajes. The Reds are keen to bolster their backline this summer, and have apparently set their sights on the English defender.

Guehi has been very impressive for Crystal Palace in recent times, and has entered the final 12 months of his contract. The Merseyside club are ready to take him to Anfield, but the Eagles will only let him go for a colossal fee.

The situation has forced Liverpool to consider their options, and they have turned to Araujo. The Uruguayan defender signed a new contract with the LaLiga champions in January this year, but his future remains unclear.

The Reds are convinced that Araujo can be a good fit to Arne Slot's plans, and are apparently preparing a €60m offer to convince the Catalans to let him go. However, Barcelona may not be too keen to let the 26-year-old leave following Inigo Martinez's departure this month.

