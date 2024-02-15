Barcelona to hold talks with Liverpool-linked manager as they look for Xavi's replacement - Reports

Barcelona are keen on opening talks with Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is also being linked with Liverpool, according to Sport.

De Zerbi has emerged as a potential replacement for outgoing manager Xavi Hernandez. The Spaniard is set to step down from his role as club head coach at the end of this season.

Barcelona are currently prepared to make an approach for De Zerbi, who is widely regarded as one of Europe's brightest coaches. The Italian tactician rose to prominence during his time at Sassuolo and has since worked his way to becoming a standout manager in Europe.

De Zerbi has enjoyed a decent spell with Premier League side Brighton, whom he joined in 2022 following Graham Potter's sacking. He led them to their first-ever qualification to the UEFA Europa League as they finished sixth last season.

His performance with the Seagulls has alerted the likes of Liverpool and now Barcelona into trying to make a move for his services. Both clubs will have to battle it out with Brighton to secure the services of their manager, who is currently contracted until June 2026.

Xavi Hernandez reveals Barcelona's major problem this season

The Spanish tactician didn't hold back following his side's disappointing 3-3 draw at home to Granada in La Liga on February 11. The draw leaves them 10 points adrift of league-toppers Real Madrid after 24 games.

Barca needed an 80th-minute equaliser from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to save their blushes. They narrowly picked up a point after conceding three goals against Granada.

After the game, Xavi was vocal about his team's poor performance and was quick to point out what he felt was killing Barcelona this season. According to the Spanish tactician, repeated defensive errors have cost his side slot this season. In his words via 90mins:

"We gave away too much defensively. We conceded three goals against Villarreal; then again today. That makes it difficult to win anything."

He continued:

"We have to minimise the amount of mistakes. Defensive errors mark the season. There are many goals conceded, due to defensive errors. Defensive errors are killing us. It was the same in the draw at Granada earlier in the campaign."

Barca will next face Celta Vigo away on Saturday, February 17.