Barcelona hold talks with Manchester United star's agents as they plot summer move - Report

Barcelona have reportedly held a meeting with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's agents to discuss a potential summer move. The Catalans have been linked to the Englishman since the January transfer window.

Multiple reports in January suggested that Barcelona are keen on signing Marcus Rashford, with the player eager to join. However, the deal did not go through because Ansu Fati reportedly refused to leave the club to help with financial conditions. Rashford eventually joined Aston Villa on loan, set to end in June 2025. The Englishman has regained his form while at Villa Park, recording four goals and six assists in 17 outings across competitions.

According to journalist Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona have reportedly reopened talks with Marcus Rashford's camp to sign him this summer. Sporting director Deco held a meeting with the Red Devils star's agents this morning. The Catalans are exploring a loan deal with an option to buy after coach Hansi Flick's approval.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also open to selling Rashford for a reported £40 million, per Fabrizio Romano. He further reported that Marcus Rashford is one of Barcelona's four options to reinforce the attack. The Catalans were linked to Liverpool star Luis Diaz over a summer move, but the deal reportedly seems difficult due to his high asking price.

It is worth noting that Barcelona are also reportedly close to letting go of Ansu Fati on a loan-plus-buy deal to French side Monaco. Fati's departure could pave the way for Rashford's signing as it will free up salary space.

Barcelona director Deco confirms their interest in Manchester United's Marcus Rashford while discussing transfer plans

In an interview with Catalan radio station RAC1, Barcelona sporting director Deco spoke about their summer transfer plans following a great 2024-25 season. German tactician Hansi Flick's first season with the Catalans saw him lead them to a domestic treble, with LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

Deco confirmed the club's transfer interest in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. He said (via BBC):

"We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team."

Manchester United are keen on selling Rashford this summer, making it easier for the Catalans to pull off the deal. However, there is no indication of Liverpool listening to offers for Luis Diaz, whose contract runs until June 2027. Even if they do, the Reds could ask for a high price for Diaz, reportedly close to €85 million.

With La Blaugrana's financial woes well-known, it could be difficult to sign Luis Diaz, especially with other priorities also in mind. The Catalans have reportedly been looking to sign a new goalkeeper as a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

