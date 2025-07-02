Barcelona hope to raise €140m through player sales this summer: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are hopeful of raising up to €140 million from selling some of their players this summer, as per reports. The LaLiga champions are looking to raise the money to comply with financial fair play requirements in the Spanish top-flight and have enough room to strengthen their squad.

A report from Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal) has revealed that three players are being looked at as main targets to be sold by the club to raise the said amount. The players are club captains Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and academy graduate Fermin Lopez.

Spain U-21 star Lopez is regarded as one of the most valuable sellable assets on the books of Barcelona following his unexpected rise to prominence at the club. The young midfielder has distinguished himself under Xavi and Hansi Flick and is not short of suitors, with several leading sides looking to sign him. The club hopes to receive a fee of around €80 million for the midfielder.

Uruguay international Araujo has been linked with an exit for several months despite signing a new deal during the 2024-25 season. The central defender has struggled with injuries in recent years, with manager Flick now preferring Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez as his centre-back pairing. While Araujo has a release clause, it is believed that offers of around €40 million will tempt the club to sell him. They will also look to sign players who can contribute better to Flick's system if they do.

Goalkeeper ter Stegen is another name being linked with an exit, particularly following the signing of Joan Garcia. The 33-year-old is one of the club's top earners, and getting his salary off the wage bill will help them balance their finances even more. The club hopes to receive around €20 million for the experienced Germany international.

Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Nico Williams, but are currently unable to register the Spaniard, even if they do complete the signing. Selling off some of their big earners and valuable players will give them the required space to proceed with a move for the 22-year-old.

Barcelona star signs new deal and heads out on loan

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has penned a new deal with the club and has headed out on loan to join AS Monaco in France. The Spaniard is set to spend the entirety of the 2025-26 season with the Ligue 1 side in a bid to rediscover his best form.

Fati has extended his deal with his boyhood club until 2028, agreeing to new contract terms before joining Monaco. the deal with the French giants includes a modest buy option of €11 million which can be triggered at the end of his loan.

Ansu Fati made 11 appearances for Hansi Flick's side during the 2024-25 season as they won a domestic treble. He now joins the likes of Paul Pogba and Eric Dier in signing for Monaco ahead of the 2025-26 season.

